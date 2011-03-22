Univision Names Macin, Lazarus EVPs
Univision
Communications has named Maelin Macin and Peter Lazarus as executive
vice presidents, the company announced Tuesday. Macin will be EVP of
network sales while Lazarus will be out of sales strategy - new
networks. Both will report to David Lawenda, president, advertising
sales and marketing.
Additionally,
Alberto Mier y Terán has been named vice president/general manager for
Univision's flagship stations in Los Angeles. He will report to Peter
Walker, president, Univision Local Media.
"Maelia
is a seasoned Univision executive whose leadership and energy have
created high performance teams and significant growth for our company
and our customers. With her at the helm, our Network Sales team is
poised for great success in 2011 and beyond," said Lawenda. "Since he
joined the Company, Peter has led the Network Sales team through three
successful Upfronts and the 2010 World Cup. He will now focus his energy
on the sales strategy for our expanding portfolio of networks,
including the newly acquired TuTv networks."
Macin
has been with Univision since 1992, and most recently was the SVP and
regional director for the southwest. Lazarus joined the company in 2008
and has previously worked at IMG Sports and Entertainment.
"We
are thrilled to have Alberto take the helm of our flagship stations in
Los Angeles and leverage his extensive experience in leading these
top-rated properties going forward," said Walker.
Mier y Terán previously served as VP/GM for WGBO Univision 66 and WXFT TeleFutura 60 in Chicago.
