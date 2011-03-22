Univision Names Macin, Lazarus EVPs

Univision

Communications has named Maelin Macin and Peter Lazarus as executive

vice presidents, the company announced Tuesday. Macin will be EVP of

network sales while Lazarus will be out of sales strategy - new

networks. Both will report to David Lawenda, president, advertising

sales and marketing.

Additionally,

Alberto Mier y Terán has been named vice president/general manager for

Univision's flagship stations in Los Angeles. He will report to Peter

Walker, president, Univision Local Media.

"Maelia

is a seasoned Univision executive whose leadership and energy have

created high performance teams and significant growth for our company

and our customers. With her at the helm, our Network Sales team is

poised for great success in 2011 and beyond," said Lawenda. "Since he

joined the Company, Peter has led the Network Sales team through three

successful Upfronts and the 2010 World Cup. He will now focus his energy

on the sales strategy for our expanding portfolio of networks,

including the newly acquired TuTv networks."

Macin

has been with Univision since 1992, and most recently was the SVP and

regional director for the southwest. Lazarus joined the company in 2008

and has previously worked at IMG Sports and Entertainment.

"We

are thrilled to have Alberto take the helm of our flagship stations in

Los Angeles and leverage his extensive experience in leading these

top-rated properties going forward," said Walker.

Mier y Terán previously served as VP/GM for WGBO Univision 66 and WXFT TeleFutura 60 in Chicago.