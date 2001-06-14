Univision moves into Puerto Rico

Univision Communications struck a deal to buy two TV stations in Puerto Rico from Raycom Media.

Univision will acquire full-power stations WLII-TV in San Juan and WSUR-TV in Ponce. Univision will also acquire rights to WLII/WSUR, Inc.'s long-term affiliation agreement with WORA-TV in Mayaguez and long-term local marketing agreement with WSTE in Ponce, Mayaguez, Aricibo and San Juan. Univision plans to broadcast all existing WLII/WSUR programming, including local news, sports and movies. The acquisition, subject to regulatory approvals, is expected to close in the first quarter of 2002.

Michael D. Wortsman,

President Univision Television Group, called WLII and WSUR "a strong and profitable broadcast operation." The acquisition enables Univision to reach 1.3 million Puerto-Rican TV households.

Univision also announced today that it has closed on its acquisition of several USA Broadcasting stations, including WAMI in Miami, KSTR in Dallas and WHOT in Atlanta. Acquisition of the nine remaining USA stations - part of a $1.1 billion cash deal - is expected to close between September 2001 and January 2002. - Richard Tedesco