Univision merger OK imminent

The Federal Communications Commission late Friday was putting finishing

touches on its approval of Univision Communications Inc.'s bid to acquire Hispanic Broadcasting Corp., the

country's largest Spanish-language radio group.

The deal was expected to be announced Monday.

Approval of the deal is expected to set off a storm of criticism from

Democrats and some Hispanic groups seeking to make trouble for President Bush

and his bid to secure Latino votes in next year's presidential election.

They will argue that the deal allows too much concentration in Hispanic media

by letting the largest Spanish-language TV group gobble up its radio

counterpart.