Univision Local Chief Walker Departs

Univision Local Media President Peter Walker has left the Spanish-language giant almost 11 months after heading up the new division.

A Univision spokesperson said Walker "decided to leave the company to pursue other opportunities," and did not provide details.

TVNewscheck previously reported Walker's departure.

Univision conducted its upfront presentation in New York May 19.

Earlier this month, Walker, formerly of Tribune, spoke to B&C about Univision's plans to increase its local profile through its TV and radio stations. "News is [one] of our most prominent local components, so we take it very seriously and look to continue to expand it," he said.