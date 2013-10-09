Univision Inks Broad Affiliate Renewal with Time Warner Cable

Univision Communications and Time Warner Cable have inked a far-reaching renewal contract that also provides for the launch of a quartet of new cable services.

The multiyear, multiplatform pact, financial terms of which were not disclosed, will provide berths for Univision's dedicated sports, news and novella cable networks on Time Warner Cable and Bright House Network systems. Moreover, the MSOs will carry Robert Rodriguez's El Rey Network, when it launches later this year.

The deal, which the parties said came ahead of any immediate expirations of the parties' extant affiliate agreement, also covers extensions for Univision's flagship broadcast and cable networks — Univision Network, UniMás, Galavisión, De Película, De Película Clásico, Bandamax, Ritmoson, Telehit and Distrito Comedia. Retransmission-consent renewal for Univision owned-and-operated stations in the MSOs' footprints are also covered.

