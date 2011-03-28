Univision, GM Take Product Integration a Step Further

In a new twist of advertising, Univision partnered with General Motors to integrate the advertising process into the actual programming, reports Advertising Age. Eva Luna, a novela airing on Univision at 8 p.m., follows the story of Eva Rodriguez, an executive with the fictional advertising agency Publicidad Arismendi.

In the story, General Motors hires the agency to create their new commercial; the actual commercial aired on March 23 during a break in the broadcast of Eva Luna, and was done by the real ad agency Lapiz.

"The campaign runs and is hugely successful," said David Lawenda, Univision's president of advertising sales and marketing.

The commercial will air on Univision and its channel, Telefutura, and cable network Galavision. -- Lindsay Rubino