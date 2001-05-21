Univision gets FCC OK for USA stations buy

Univision snared the FCC's go-ahead Monday to buy 13 USA Broadcasting stations.

The country's largest Spanish-language broadcaster plans to use the stations to launch a 24-hour English-programmed channel. Univision II will target Hispanics who want an alternative to Spanish language programming, particularly young men who now tune in Univision for soccer coverage. The stations, all reaching major markets, are WQHS-TV Cleveland; WHSP-TV Vineland, N.J.; KHSC-TV Ontario, Calif.; WAMI-TV Hollywood, Fla.; WBHS-TV Tampa, Fla.; KSTR-TV Irving, Texas; KHSH-TV Alvin, Texas; WEHS-TV Aurora, Ill.; WHOT-TV Athens, Ga.; WHUB-TV Marlborough, Mass.; WBSF(TV) Melbourne, Fla.; WHSE-TV Newark, N.J.; WHSI-TV, Smithtown, N.Y.

The Federal Trade Commission approved the 13-station deal May 8. Univision also bought USA's minority interest in its stations in San Francisco, Washington, Denver and St. Louis as part of the deal. - Bill McConnell