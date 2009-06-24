Univision Fortifies Retransmission-Consent Roster

Univision Communications continued its retransmission-consent quest, inking multiyear distribution pacts with Cox Communications, Cablevision Systems Corp. and Mediacom Communications.

Overall, Univision has reached agreements with 100 distributors for continuing carriage of the three Univision services: broadcast networks Univision and TeleFutura and basic-cable service Galavision. Some of the agreements -- whose terms were not disclosed -- include retransmission consent for affiliated stations owned and operated by Entravision Communications and Equity Media Holdings.

The deal with Cablevision Systems was sealed Tuesday morning June 23, and involves New York owned-and-operated stations WXTV (Univision) and WFUT (TeleFutura), as well as Galavision. Just one day earlier, Univision's New York-area outlets were running a TV advisory in which Univision executive vice president and chief strategy officer Cesar Conde warned subscribers of the DMA's predominant MSO about potential service disruptions.

Click here for the full story at Multichannel.com