Univision Exec in Latest Book Touts 'Latino Boom' to Marketers

You can't ever accuse Chiqui Cartagena, Univision's VP of

corporate marketing, of not being schooled in the opportunities available to

marketers trying to reach Hispanic consumers.

Cartagena recently published her second book, Latino Boom

II, which details those

opportunities. This follow-up to her first book, Latino Boom! Everything You

Need to Know to Grow Your Business in the U.S. Hispanic Market (published

in 2005) uses newer data to tout the Hispanic marketplace, and also explains

the perils facing marketers who ignore the Latino buyer.

What's interesting is not so much that Cartagena wrote the

updated version, but that she did so with the blessing of her current employer,

offering up data and advice that might usually be offered up in private

meetings with potential advertisers for the Univision media platforms. Backing

things up further, Univision Communications president and CEO Randy Falco wrote

the foreword to the book.

"Univision is a leader in the media space," Cartagena says. "We

believe that rising tides raise all boats. I'm not revealing any Univision

secrets in the book, but more trying to motivate marketers and give them the

tools to help them reach more Latino consumers. If the book helps Telemundo, so

be it."

Cartagena says the Hispanic marketplace has changed so much

since she wrote the first LatinoBoom! book eight years ago, that she felt she needed to present an

entirely updated picture. She adds that while the new version presents a

similar overall theme, about 85% of the content is new.

When she wrote the first book, Cartagena was between jobs

and on her way to joining Meredith's Hispanic Ventures. This time, she fit the

writing around her busy role at Univision.

Cartagena says she got inspiration while watching the London

Games and seeing the U.S. team march out during the opening ceremony's parade

of nations, sporting a more diverse team than any other delegation in the

Games.

"We are a multicultural nation," she says, "but the Latino

consumer is often still not being recognized by many brands."

Cartagena feels strongly that her original book and premise

needed to be updated and put out there again for marketers. The economic

recession that started to take hold in 2008 and continued for several more

years took some steam out of many marketers moving dollars into Hispanic media,

and Cartagena felt the need to remind marketers about the spending power of the

Latino population in the U.S.

In the book, she writes, "Latinos are the most sought-after

opportunity this country has, and yet we are still viewed myopically by many,

if not most, Americans. My hope is this book will help change that."

And in discussing specifically what she hopes the book will

change, she says, "Every marketer has a millennial strategy and a social media

strategy, but it doesn't seem like they have a Hispanic strategy. Latinos are

the new Baby Boom generation. I foresee this current Latino population

impacting every aspect of the country for the next 50 years. As the white baby

boomers retire, there are going to be lots of Latinos replacing them in the workplace.

They will become a key consumer sweet spot for marketers. Smart marketers will

tap into that by targeting them."

In the book, Cartagena makes a case for the Hispanic

population maintaining their cultural heritage while also assimilating into

American life, particularly beyond first-generation families.

She says any marketer, media agency executive or even

politician who reads the book and understand all the data will "walk away much

smarter about the Latino community."

But the targets of the book from a marketing perspective,

she adds, are the C-Suite executives, and the advertising and marketing

decision-makers. "There are chapters on media and marketing strategies that

will give marketers a better understanding of how to reach this community," she

says.

Cartagena believes that, given the current $1.2 trillion in

annual consumer spending by Hispanics, there should be plenty of motivation for

marketers to be allocating more dollars to attracting those consumers to their

brands.

And the growing number of Hispanic networks in the U.S.

sprouting up, such as MundoFox, only validates the importance of the Hispanic

consumer to brands.

"Latinos are exerting more influence today at the ballot box

and in the supermarkets, and marketers need to realize that and take steps to

take advantage of it," Cartagena says.