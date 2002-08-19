Univision duo to share news duties

Univision Communications Inc. said Friday that Maria Lopez-Alvarez, vice president and

director of news/entertainment programs, and Sylvia Rosabal-Ley, VP and director of news coverage, will oversee Univision Network's news division.

Each adds the title of VP and co-news director.

They will continue to be based in Miami and will report to Ray Rodriguez,

president and chief operating officer, Univision Television

Networks.