Trending

Univision duo to share news duties

By

Univision Communications Inc. said Friday that Maria Lopez-Alvarez, vice president and
director of news/entertainment programs, and Sylvia Rosabal-Ley, VP and director of news coverage, will oversee Univision Network's news division.
Each adds the title of VP and co-news director.

They will continue to be based in Miami and will report to Ray Rodriguez,
president and chief operating officer, Univision Television
Networks.