Univision Deportes Names Marketing, Sports Execs

Univision Deportes has named Victoria Vitarelli VP of marketing and Sharon van Zwieten senior executive producer for news. Univison Deportes is the Hispanic-targeted network's sports division, which currently comprises soccer and boxing coverage and sports news. The hires are part of a plan to expand the brand, said Alexander "Sandy" Brown, president of sports for Univision, in the announcement.



Vitarelli, who was most recently senior director of marketing for the New York Jets, will oversee strategic marketing and brand building for Univision's sports properties. She will be based in New York.



Van Zwieten, who most recently was senior executive producer of news for ESPN Star Sports in Singapore, will oversee sports news programming. She will be based in Miami.