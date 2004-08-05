Univision, Colgate Put Money Where Their Mouths Are

Top Spanish-language media company Univision Communications Inc. is teaming up with Colgate-Palmolive Co. to promote oral care to the Hispanic community, with an obvious emphasis on the Colgate brand of tooth-care products.

Colgate says it is already the top supplier of toothpaste and toothbrushes to the Hispanic community through a combination of Spanish-language media buys, Hispanic spokespeople, and bi-lingual in-store displays.

The new education effort will include PSA's, Colgate-sponsored vignettes, news health segments and quarterly "special reports."

Univision owns or operates 56 TV stations, 72 radio stations, and cable network Galavision.