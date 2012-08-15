Univision CEO Petitions CPD to Add Presidential Debate With Hispanic Moderator

The Commission on Presidential Debates' announcement of thisyear's moderators earlier this week has prompted criticism from some

minority groups, the latest from Randy Falco, president and CEO of Univision

Communications.

In a letter sent Wednesday to CPD executive director Janet

Brown, Falco expressed "disappointment on behalf of the millions of Hispanics

who do not have a voice in the upcoming presidential debates as evidenced by

the selected moderators."

More than 20 million U.S. Hispanics will be eligible to vote

in the November elections, or 8.7% of all voters. On Monday, the Commission

announced PBS' Jim Lehrer, CNN's Candy Crowley and CBS' Bob Schieffer as this

year's presidential debate moderators. Crowley will be the first female

moderator in 20 years.

"We strongly believe that the Commission should entertain

the notion of adding an additional debate that will speak directly to this

burgeoning audience so influential to the presidential dialogue and outcome in

order to maximize Hispanic voter participation," Falco said in the letter.

He went on to say that Univision would be willing to host a

forum for the presidential candidates to address the Hispanic audience, led by

Univision anchors Jorge Ramos and Maria Elena Salinas.