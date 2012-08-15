Univision CEO Petitions CPD to Add Presidential Debate With Hispanic Moderator
The Commission on Presidential Debates' announcement of thisyear's moderators earlier this week has prompted criticism from some
minority groups, the latest from Randy Falco, president and CEO of Univision
Communications.
In a letter sent Wednesday to CPD executive director Janet
Brown, Falco expressed "disappointment on behalf of the millions of Hispanics
who do not have a voice in the upcoming presidential debates as evidenced by
the selected moderators."
More than 20 million U.S. Hispanics will be eligible to vote
in the November elections, or 8.7% of all voters. On Monday, the Commission
announced PBS' Jim Lehrer, CNN's Candy Crowley and CBS' Bob Schieffer as this
year's presidential debate moderators. Crowley will be the first female
moderator in 20 years.
"We strongly believe that the Commission should entertain
the notion of adding an additional debate that will speak directly to this
burgeoning audience so influential to the presidential dialogue and outcome in
order to maximize Hispanic voter participation," Falco said in the letter.
He went on to say that Univision would be willing to host a
forum for the presidential candidates to address the Hispanic audience, led by
Univision anchors Jorge Ramos and Maria Elena Salinas.
