Univision CEO Is in Dubya’s Camp

Univision CEO Jerry Perenchio knows a good investment when he sees one. That’s why he’s using his power and influence to raise at least $100,000 for President George W. Bush’s re-election bid, placing him in the elite fundraising category of Bush Pioneers. After all, the Republican-dominated Federal Communications Commission and Justice Department approved Univision’s $3.5 billion merger with the Hispanic Broadcasting Corp.

According to Federal Election Commission records, Perenchio already has contributed $4,000 of his own dough to the campaign. The rest is coming from business associates, friends or relatives. Meanwhile, Perenchio has also been giving thousands to Democrats-including $25,000 to the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee this year-apparently to hedge his bets and diversify his portfolio.