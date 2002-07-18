Univision buys KPXF

Univision Communications Inc. will acquire Paxson Communications Corp.'s KPXF Fresno, Calif., in

DMA No. 55, for $35 million, according to Paxson.

If it passes regulatory approval, the sale is expected to close late this

year.

The deal would give Univision a duopoly in Fresno, as it already owns KFTV

there.

BIA Financial Network estimated that the Paxson station had revenue of $800,000 last

year, while KFTV's revenue was reported at $10.5 million.

Paxson said it paid $8 million for the station in 1998, and it

was appraised at $9.1 million in December 2001.

Paxson president and CEO Jeff Sagansky said, "This

transaction is the first step in our plans to raise approximately $100 million

through the sale of noncore assets, and it represents a significant step toward

maintaining the strength of our liquidity. We are currently in active

discussions with respect to the sale of certain other noncore television

stations and, if completed, these station sales will raise an additional $65

million."