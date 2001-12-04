Univision bullish on Telefutura

Univision Communications Inc.'s Andrew Hobson told investors and analysts

Tuesday that the company's new Spanish-language broadcast network, Telefutura,

would do something few new networks rarely do: break even in its first year of

operation.

The network is set to launch Jan. 14 using the 13 stations Univision acquired

earlier this year (for $1.2 billion) as the distribution backbone.

But to get there, Hobson said, Univision is taking 'full advantage of duopoly

economics.' That means skeletal staffs, compared with most TV stations, at its

owned Telefutura affiliates. Those stations will have staffs of 11 people --

nine sales reps, one engineer and one secretary -- Hobson said.

'There are no technical costs, no master control,' he said, adding that all

of the programming will be inserted through remote satellite switches at a

savings of about $20 million per station.

At breakeven, the network is expected to generate $100 million in revenue (or

roughly 6 percent of the U.S. Spanish-language TV ad market) in 2002, Hobson

said.

He added that Univision believes Telefutura will be the second-most-viewed

Spanish-language network (behind Univision) within three years, with about a 20

percent share of audience. It's expected to average a 10 share in its first

year, he said.

Hobson said the company would probably move some of its stations acquired

from USA Broadcasting out of the 700-megahertz band (channels 59 through 69)

that the Federal Communications Commission plans to auction off next year for

other uses.

Eight of the former USA stations are located in that spectrum, making

Univision the largest single space holder in the 700-MHz band, he said. But

Hobson also insisted that Univision would not compromise coverage for the sake

of the auction.

'We're broadcasters. This is not a spectrum arbitrage,' he said.

Nevertheless, he added, 'in markets where we can maintain distribution, we'll be

prepared to do something.'

In the contract to buy the USA stations, Univision agreed to split any

windfall (above the first $100 million) from the 700-MHz auction with USA

Networks Inc.

Hobson made his comments at the UBS Warburg LLC media conference in New

York.