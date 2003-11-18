Univision to Air Smuggling-Tragedy Doc

This Thursday at 10 p.m. EST, Univision airs The Road to Death (Viaje a la Muerte), a documentary about the immigrant-smuggling tragedy in which 19 Mexicans were found dead in a tractor trailer in Texas last May, killed from lack of oxygen.

The 19 were among as many as 73 immigrants who paid $2,000 for the trip and were stuffed into the unventilated tractor-trailer.

Four of the survivors accompany Univision’s Jorge Ramos back to Victoria, Texas, where the grisly discovery was made.