Univision 41 Newscast Gets Ratings Boost
WXTV(TV) Paterson, N.J.’s 6 p.m. newscast, Noticias Univision 41, notched a 4.2 rating/8 share Nov. 5, its highest overnight Nielsen rating since Jan. 9 and up 62% over the station’s 2.6/4 October average.
According to the station, Univision’s local newscast finished third in its time slot, ahead of those on WCBS-TV and Fox-owned WNYW(TV). The ratings boost comes after the start of a month-long series on New York City’s worst apartment buildings.
