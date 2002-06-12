Univision in $3.5B radio-station buy

Univision Communications Inc., the top U.S. Spanish-language TV broadcaster

made a big move into radio today, agreeing to buy the number one ranked

Spanish-language radio group owner Hispanic Broadcasting Corp. in a deal valued

at $3.5 billion.

The parties played up the cross-platform benefits of the deal, noting that

Univision will now be able to offer advertisers spots on broadcast TV, cable,

radio and the Internet.

Adding radio to the mix also boosts cross-promotion opportunities they

said.

The move comes six months after Univision launched its second U.S. TV

network, Telefutura.

Last year Univision paid $1.1 billion to buy the USA Broadcasting TV

stations, which its used as the distribution backbone for Telefutura.

The proposed tax-free stock transaction gives Univision shareholders about

73.5% of Hispanic Broadcasting's fully-diluted economic ownership.

If approved by regulatory agencies (the parties expect the deal to be

completed by the end of the year)

Hispanic will become a separate subsidiary of Univision, which would continue

to be overseen by MacHenry T. Tichenor Jr. and would remain based in Dallas.

Tichenor will join the Univision board of directors.

Clear Channel Communications, a major investor in Hispanic Broadcasting

(roughly 26%) has agreed to vote in favor of the merger (as have the respective

boards of Univision and Hispanic) and will take an ownership stake in Univision

of approximately 7%.

Hispanic had about $241 million in revenues last year.

Univision said the combined companies would have pro forma 2002 revenue of

between $1.39 billion and $1.44 billion and operating cash flow of between $433

and $469 million.