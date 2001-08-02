Universal Worldwide TV may shutter

Sources say Universal Worldwide TV parent Vivendi Universal is looking to close down the three-year-old syndication division, and that Paramount will most likely snap up the syndication rights to its two domestic syndication offerings,

Blind Date and spinoff The Fifth Wheel.

Fifth Wheel is set to debut in syndication this fall, while Blind

Date is entering its third season.

Sources said nearly every major syndication company has been approached about

buying the shows by Vivendi, which is said to be looking to cut costs by

shuttering the unit.

Universal Worldwide TV was launched in late 1998, when Universal acquired

PolyGram, including PolyGram TV's assets. Paramount has a number of ties to

Blind Date.

Producer Gold Coast Entertainment is also producing Paramount-distributed

new first-run series Rendez-View.

In addition, new Paramount programming chief Greg Meidel, formerly ran

Universal TV.

Universal and Paramount executives had no comment.