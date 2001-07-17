Universal Worldwide aping Fox's road show

There's a post-Promax trend starting in Hollywood. Last week Fox promotions executives announced they were taking their fall promo show on the road due to low station attendance at last month's Promax conference in Miami.

Now Universal Worldwide Television executives say they are doing the same thing. Universal promo executives will hit the road on July 30 in an effort to bring stations signed on for syndicated series Blind Date and new spin-off The 5th Wheel the latest marketing and promo launch tips.

Universal will hit New York City, Washington D.C., Philadelphia, Chicago, San Francisco, Sacramento, Seattle, Minneapolis, Phoenix, Atlanta, Dallas, Houston, Tampa, Miami and Boston. The 15-city tour will be broken into three different legs over a three-week span.

- Joe Schlosser