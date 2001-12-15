Universal upgrades
Universal's syndicated dating shows Blind Date and newcomer The 5th
Wheel have received a number of upgrades, including triple runs of Blind
Date on WWOR-TV New York and KCOP-TV Los Angeles.
Starting in January, Blind Date will air at 3 p.m., 4 p.m. and 11 p.m.
weekdays on WWOR-TV.
In Los Angeles, Blind Date will air at 6 p.m., 6:30 p.m. and 11 p.m.
The 5th Wheel is moving from 1 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on WWOR-TV and will also
air at 5 p.m. and 12:30 a.m. on KCAL-TV.
Other upgrades include a third run of Blind Date on KDAF-TV Dallas and
a second run on WPHL-TV Philadelphia.
