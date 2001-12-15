Universal upgrades

Universal's syndicated dating shows Blind Date and newcomer The 5th

Wheel have received a number of upgrades, including triple runs of Blind

Date on WWOR-TV New York and KCOP-TV Los Angeles.

Starting in January, Blind Date will air at 3 p.m., 4 p.m. and 11 p.m.

weekdays on WWOR-TV.

In Los Angeles, Blind Date will air at 6 p.m., 6:30 p.m. and 11 p.m.

The 5th Wheel is moving from 1 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on WWOR-TV and will also

air at 5 p.m. and 12:30 a.m. on KCAL-TV.

Other upgrades include a third run of Blind Date on KDAF-TV Dallas and

a second run on WPHL-TV Philadelphia.