Universal TV Names Sanagustin Head of Current Programming
Universal Television has tapped Chris Sanagustin to head
current programming, the company announced Thursday.
In the newly-created role, Sanagustin will head up Universal
Television-produced comedies and dramas. She most recently served as senior VP,
current and development programming at Universal Cable Productions.
"Chris has demonstrated an impressive talent for
nurturing shows on air and helping them succeed and grow throughout her career
at UCP and Syfy," said Bela Bajaria, executive VP, Universal Television.
"She has earned the respect and admiration of the creative community
for her storytelling instincts in both comedy and drama-and we're thrilled to
have her on-board to help shape the future of Universal Television."
