Universal TV Names Sanagustin Head of Current Programming

Universal Television has tapped Chris Sanagustin to head

current programming, the company announced Thursday.

In the newly-created role, Sanagustin will head up Universal

Television-produced comedies and dramas. She most recently served as senior VP,

current and development programming at Universal Cable Productions.

"Chris has demonstrated an impressive talent for

nurturing shows on air and helping them succeed and grow throughout her career

at UCP and Syfy," said Bela Bajaria, executive VP, Universal Television.

"She has earned the respect and admiration of the creative community

for her storytelling instincts in both comedy and drama-and we're thrilled to

have her on-board to help shape the future of Universal Television."