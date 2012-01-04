Universal Sports Transitions From Multicast Distribution, Inking Deals With Six Providers

Universal Sports Network has signed carriage deals with a number of providers as it has transitioned from multicast distribution.

The Olympic-style sports network, which inked its first license fee deal with DirecTV in 2011, had been carried as multicast service in many of the top DMAs. However, the network announced last summer that it would move to become a traditional cable channel upon the expiration of the multicast contracts with the broadcasters on Dec. 31, 2011.

Universal Sports CEO David Sternberg said the network recently reached carriage agreements with Alaskan cable operator GCI, Hiawatha Broadband Communications in Minnesota, Cascade Communications in Oregon, Waitsfield Cable in Vermont, MTC Cable in New York and IPTV distributor SkyAngel. He said the service previously had been offered on a multicast basis through some of those providers.

