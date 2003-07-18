Universal marketing divided in three

After three months at the studio, Universal Television Distribution’s new executive vice president of worldwide marketing, Dan Weiss, has restructured the company’s marketing division.

Instead of dividing the groups into domestic and international, they will be

split into three teams: worldwide marketing and creative services; worldwide

pay-per-view and video-on-demand marketing; and worldwide communications.

As a result of the restructuring, Weiss has promoted two executives and

expanded the role of a third.

Deb Brunner becomes senior VP, worldwide marketing and creative services.

Brunner steps up from VP of creative services. She will lead all domestic and

international marketing efforts for UDT.

Stacy Melle becomes VP of worldwide marketing, PPV and

VOD. She moves up from director of worldwide PPV marketing.

Jim Benson, formerly senior VP of communications, becomes senior VP, worldwide

communications, overseeing publicity and press for domestic, international and

PPV.