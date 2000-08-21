United Press International and Media-1st.com have created a joint streaming-video news service available for syndication to Web sites. The combined Media1st.com and UPI reports are produced and updated daily at the Media1st.com Internet Broadcast Center in Atlanta and served to global viewers via a hybrid satellite and fiber Internet-broadcasting network reinforced by Enron Broadband Services. The programming will be offered as a private label, value-added, rich-media content offering to other sites.