United Kingdom Big Winners at 39th International Emmys
The United
Kingdom was well represented at the
39th Annual International Emmy awards Monday night in New
York, nabbing wins for best actor, actress and drama series, among others.
Countryman
Christopher Eccleston won the Best Actor award for his role in Accused,
which in turn received the Best Drama Series prize. Julie Walters won the Best Actress award for her performance in MO. Gareth Malone Goes to Glyndebourne nabbed another win for the U.K. in Arts Programming. Nigel Lythgoe, executive
producer of American Idol and So You Think You Can Dance? was
also honored with the Founders Award.
In
the comedy department, the Belgian series, Benidorm Bastards took home
the Best Comedy award.
Jason
Priestley, former Beverly Hills 90210 castmember and current star of the
Canadian series Call Me Fitz, hosted the gala for the second consecutive
year.
Subhash
Chandra, founder of ZEE TV India was also honored with the Directorate Award.
Full
list of winners available here.
