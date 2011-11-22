United Kingdom Big Winners at 39th International Emmys

The United

Kingdom was well represented at the

39th Annual International Emmy awards Monday night in New

York, nabbing wins for best actor, actress and drama series, among others.

Countryman

Christopher Eccleston won the Best Actor award for his role in Accused,

which in turn received the Best Drama Series prize. Julie Walters won the Best Actress award for her performance in MO. Gareth Malone Goes to Glyndebourne nabbed another win for the U.K. in Arts Programming. Nigel Lythgoe, executive

producer of American Idol and So You Think You Can Dance? was

also honored with the Founders Award.

In

the comedy department, the Belgian series, Benidorm Bastards took home

the Best Comedy award.

Jason

Priestley, former Beverly Hills 90210 castmember and current star of the

Canadian series Call Me Fitz, hosted the gala for the second consecutive

year.

Subhash

Chandra, founder of ZEE TV India was also honored with the Directorate Award.

Full

list of winners available here.