UniquePromotions Lead to History Channel Ratings Successes

History Channel

set cable TV viewership records over the Memorial Day weekend, drawing an

average of 13.8 million viewers-and 4.9 million in the 18-49 demo-to its three-day

telecast of the historical scripted drama, Hatfields

& McCoys. And that was only the latest step in the evolution of a network

that has left behind niche programming and established itself as a major broad-based

network. On many nights, History can now rival the broadcast networks.

Hatfields & McCoys, starring Kevin Costner and Bill Paxton,

and televised from May 29-May 31, became the No. 1 non-sports telecast in ad

supported cable history. But History's programming mix is like a who's who of

ratings successes, a collection of seemingly strange titles, off-beat topics and

winning fare, from Pawn Stars to Swamp People.

Given its

success, one might think history has had an easy time in turning from being

perceived as a dry chronicler of historical events, to a network with

can't-miss programming. But it's success has been aided by a dogged effort at educating

the public on what these shows are about. And History has a history of doing that

not just with on-air TV commercials but also with unique and eye-catching live

promotional events that, in many instances, reach potential viewers who normally

might not be watching.

To promote the

second season of Swamp People, the

network last spring placed sculptures of alligators emerging from sewer

manholes at various locations in New York City. It also sent a special food

truck-named Taste of the Bayou-with promotions and colorful pictures of swamp folks

on the outside, to Manhattan, serving up Louisiana cuisine including gator,

duck and smoked wild boar.

History

partnered with Professional Bull Riders Inc. to promote its competition series Full Metal Jousting by offering live

jousting exhibitions at six PBR events in 2011.

To promote its

reality racing show Top Gear, History

signed on to become the title sponsor of a Charlotte Motor Speedway spring

Nationwide Series race, having it renamed the Top Gear 300; on race day,

History programming was promoted constantly on the speedway's huge LED board.

Most recently,

History announced a promotion with Arctic Glacier packaged ice company,

which agreed to rename limited edition ice packages after the History series, Ice Road Truckers, as its new season

approached. More than 8 million bags of Artic Glacier ice, with the IRT logos and promotions, will be sold

at retailers around the country, including Walgreen, Walmart, Target, 7-Eleven

and Safeway. There will be point of sale advertising of the series at each

retail store selling the ice, and 18 co-branded delivery trucks in Los

Angeles and New York City will be delivering the ice for visibility. There

is also a consumer sweepstakes element.

And then, of

course, there was History's first in-game Super Bowl ad-buy this past February,

for the premiere of Swamp People.

The man behind

these live promotional events is Chris Meador, History's VP of consumer

marketing. Meador, who once worked in media planning at MediaVest and who also

had at stint at NBCUniversal before joining History, spent some time with

talking about these networks promotions.

Beyond the promotion you did for the

series, why do you thinkHatfields

& McCoys was such a ratings success?

We have

established a track record around Memorial Day each year when we televise a

major series, big event programming, and now viewers are aware of that and come

to expect it. Two years ago, we concluded America: The Story of Us on Memorial Day weekend and last year

we had Gettysburg. Those two series

were more documentary, but Hatfields

was a scripted movie. It had amazing stars in Kevin Costner and Bill Paxton and

we marketed it like a movie that would have premiered in theaters. For this

project we focused on quality production and big name actors and when we

promoted it, we wanted to let viewers know it wasn't a documentary. We actually

started working on promotions late last summer and kept promoting it since then

and everything just came together. We announced the Hatfields in May 2011, and right after that started talking with

media outlets about ways to uniquely promote in. There was also some luck. It

turned out to be a series the viewers seemed to be craving.

History has been very active in doing

live promotions tied into specific shows. What is the philosophy behind those?

It's always been

part of our marketing strategy to have both on- air and off-air promotions.

When we look at our programming we have to find ways how to broaden

its appeal to audiences and grow viewership. We have to make these promotions

cool so it draws the people who see them into the shows rather than turning

them off. We always try to be first with our ideas and to go farther with our

promotions than our competition. At History, there is a culture to do it bigger

and do it better than anyone else.

Do you believe that spending promotional

dollars on live events is a better way than advertising on other networks to

reach non-viewers?

Buying

traditional media is more expensive and a bigger investment than if you want to

get the reach through live promotions. It's all about the idea for the

promotion and how it ties into the show. That's what gets the

attention. We create events to reach both a target of potential

viewers from that event, but also to then get media publicity across the

country for the event. We reach an audience on sites and then we reach another

audience when these promotions are covered by the media.

How engrained in History's culture are

these live promotions and how many do you do per year?

We do about 8-12

per year. We are always looking for new ways to do it that tie in with each

show. The Artic Glacier promotion [for Ice

Road Truckers] was a deeper partnership with a company because we are

promoting each of our brands together. They get the publicity of our brand to

sell their ice and we get to have our show promoted on 8 million bags of ice

and that gets us into new places and markets around the country. The Artic

Glacier promotion was actually one we resurrected. It was originally discussed

before the first season of Ice Road

Truckers but we didn't feel the timing was right for that type of

promotion. But when we were looking for ideas this season, we went back and

found it and thought it would work this time.

History clearly has more male viewers

than female viewers. Is the goal of all these promotions to reach out to men or

to bring in more women?

There is no

guarantee that these live promotions will bring you any new viewers.

There are so many networks out there that we constantly have to remind viewers

who we are and what we do. Our audience is almost 70% male, so we are going

after men, but we are trying to age down a little and get more younger men. The Hatfields was an exception in that

it brought in large numbers of women. It still skewed male but for the three nights,

the audience was about 55% male and 45% women, so about 15% more women were

drawn into the network for that series.

And the advertisers who took a chance

withthe

Hatfields were rewarded with the

surprising viewer numbers. Who were some of the advertisers that got to take

advantage of the ratings, which clearly had to be over-delivered?

Among the

advertisers in the series were Stella Artois, Procter & Gamble, Mazda,

Citibank, Expedia.com, DiGiorno, Papa John's, Red Bull and a couple of movies, Rock of Ages, Snow White and the Huntsman.

And what is the next big History special

event series?

We have greenlit

The Vikings with Gabriel Byrne for

2013.

How do you define History Channel

programming?

You can no

longer call us a niche network. We no longer only do documentaries. Today, we

can do any type of programming. Because the central theme of the

network, history, is very broad, it can be tied in to many different

genres in many ways. Today, I would describe much of our programming as slice

of life programming.

What are the challenges of promoting

shows that on the surface seem to be more bland concepts, likePawn Stars, Ax Men, American

Pickers or Ice Road Truckers? They don't have sexy titles like Desperate

Housewives, Don't Trust the B----- in

Apartment 23 or Revenge to draw initial viewer interest.

Our goal

is to educate the audience and show how interesting these slice of life

shows and story lines can be. You need to find the right hook for the show.

Each series has a core tenant and is played to something different. You have to

let viewers know what that is and give them a reason to watch it. In our case,

we find out how each series feeds into history and why it is unique. And we

project that to potential viewers. There is a historical element to Pawn Stars with the merchandise they

deal with, but it is also about the personalities of the family. Swamp People is about an

interesting historical culture of people in the country but it also has an

element of drama and danger in how they live.

How did the decision to run an ad in the

2012 Super Bowl come about, and in hindsight, was it money well spent?

We were ready to

make a statement as a network. It was as much about promoting Swamp People as it was about where we are

as a network. We wanted to let people know that we are a major network and a

top quality network. The Super Bowl is one of the biggest social events on

television. We wanted to expand our audience. We have seen a 20% increase in

our ratings year to year since the Super Bowl commercial, so we accomplished

what we wanted to do.

What are some of the other ways to reach

out to audiences? How important are things like Facebook and FourSquare when it

comes to bringing in viewers?

We have 10

million "likes" on Facebook and we're a top brand among teens on

FourSquare. Those sites aren't marketing tools for us, they are content tools.

We are using them to offer additional content, to continue the stories from our

series online. We don't just do tune-in messages on those sites. We offer users

experiences with our content.

You previously worked at MediaVest on the

agency side. How did that prepare you for the marketing promotion job at

History?

My media planning

experience was one of the best things for me. I really learned how the consumer

thinks about media and how consumers function when not watching media and how

to more effectively reach them. There are so many networks out there that as a

network, you have to come up with the best plan to reach potential viewers.

What does the future hold for History

Channel?

We're moving

into the next generation of television where specific series are going to

matter less in the big picture than the brand identification of a network. It

won't just be about great programming but also about great brands. Cable

viewership is growing because networks are creating brand names for themselves

and we have done that at History. Today, I am not only a program marketer, but a brand marketer. I am selling programs to viewers but

also selling a brand.