Unions Lay Into Comcast-NBC Universal

Union representatives had plenty to say about the proposed

Comcast/NBCU merger, according to a copy of their prepared testimony for

Thursday's House Antitrust Committee hearing.





Larry Cohen, president of the Communications Workers of America, which represents

some Comcast employees, said the deal would likely mean "the loss of good

jobs, the erosion of employee rights, and undermine living standards in the

communications and media industries."





He said that given the $8 billion in new debt NBC will be taking on day one,

there will be "intense pressure" to cut costs.





Comcast Chairman Brian Roberts said at earlier Hill hearings that there are no

plans for widespread layoffs, pointing out that there is not much overlap in

the primarily vertical transaction. In their joint testimony prepared for

Thursday's hearing, Roberts and NBCU President Jeff Zucker said the deal would

increase investment, since Comcast is focused "exclusively on

communications and entertainment" (unlike GE), and that the deal will

"preserve and create sustainable media and technology jobs in the

U.S."





Cohen says the FCC and DOJ should not rely on voluntary commitments.





Jean Prewitt, president of the Independent Film & Television Alliance, said

what was good for Comcast and NBCU in the merger, which she identified as

cost-savings and synergies, "is not good for the American public."

And she suggested that Comcast's promise of more independent programming might,

instead of a field where all flowers bloom, prove to be "a walled and sparsely

tended garden."





She called it one more step on the road to vertical integration in the media

industry that has already reduced the opportunities for independent programming

to reach the public.





IFTA views the Internet as a new opportunity to reach the public with its

programming, but IFTA says that could be closed to independents as well.





Comcast has pledged to add independent programming as a voluntary condition of

the deal, but Prewitt is not assuaged. "Comcast has not clearly outlined

its definition of an 'independent channel,'" she said. "We do not

know what percentage of its content will be truly independent. We do not have

binding assurances that budgets for acquiring content will be competitive with

those of the major channels."





In short, she said, the deal should not be approved without strong and

enforceable conditions that insure independents have more "distribution

slots."





Scheduled to testify at the hearing in addition to Cohen. Prewitt, Roberts and

Zucker are Andrew Schwartzman of Media Access Project, Mark Cooper of Consumer

Federation, and Marc Morial, president of the Urban League, whoweighed in on the two companies earlier in the day.



