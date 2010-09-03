Union Membership: How Tweet It Is

CSI:NY's Hill

Harper, Breaking Bad's R. J. Mitte

and KCBS reporter Bob Butler are among a group of AFTRA, Screen Actors Guild

and Actors Equity members who will participate in a Labor Day Tweet-a-Thon, a

joint project to promote union membership by tweeting about its advantages.

Over the Labor Day weekend, http://www.unionmember.org will feature a

round-up of the celebrity tweets and union members who use the #unionmember

hashtag.

Others scheduled to extol the virtues of a union card in 140

characters or fewer include Chris Shiflett of the Foo Fighters and Evan (not to

be confused with Eva) Longoria, third baseman for the Tampa Bay Devil Rays.