Union Membership: How Tweet It Is
CSI:NY's Hill
Harper, Breaking Bad's R. J. Mitte
and KCBS reporter Bob Butler are among a group of AFTRA, Screen Actors Guild
and Actors Equity members who will participate in a Labor Day Tweet-a-Thon, a
joint project to promote union membership by tweeting about its advantages.
Over the Labor Day weekend, http://www.unionmember.org will feature a
round-up of the celebrity tweets and union members who use the #unionmember
hashtag.
Others scheduled to extol the virtues of a union card in 140
characters or fewer include Chris Shiflett of the Foo Fighters and Evan (not to
be confused with Eva) Longoria, third baseman for the Tampa Bay Devil Rays.
