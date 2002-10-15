Ungerman-Levinsohn to stay on at UPN

Nicole Ungerman-Levinsohn, senior vice president of business affairs for UPN,

has extended her contract at the network, UPN Entertainment president Dawn

Ostroff said Tuesday.

Ungerman-Levinsohn oversees business negotiations at UPN, and she was in

charge of acquiring Buffy the Vampire Slayer from Twentieth Century Fox

Television last year.

She came to UPN in 1999 from NBC, where she had worked since 1993 and was VP

of business affairs.