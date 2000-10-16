Unemployed, again

The leaves are changing, so it's time for Leo Hindery to get squeezed out of another job. It was just a year ago that the former AT&T Broadband chief was pushed out the door with a $200 million package (on top of the $300 million he got as part of TCI's sale to AT&T). Now Hindery should collect about $258 million as he exits Global Crossing Inc., where he clashed with Chairman Gary Winnick. Hindery did cut a deal to sell Global Crossing's Web-hosting unit, to rival Exodus Communications for $6.5 billion, and he gets a 5.5% cut of that, too. Next stop? The staunch Republican-turned-Democratic activist says he'll be looking "more toward some public-service role."