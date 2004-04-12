Underwear Models Stripped of TV Exposure

In what it described as a mutual decision, CBS confirmed that the plug has been pulled on Victoria's Secret's annual televised fashion show.

The show had aired on CBS the past two seasons to some public outcry over its scantily clad models. The special originally aired on ABC, but moved to CBS in the wake of that outcry.

"It won't be on CBS this year," said a network spokesman, who declined to say why. The ratings weren't great for show, which was traditionally scheduled for a sweeps period in hopes that the eye candy could drive the kind of eyeballs that drive up ad rates. But the ongoing crackdown on indecency in Washington also apparently came into play.

The decision not to go forward with the program was made after one of Janet Jackson's breast's was exposed during the CBS Super Bowl half-time show, Ed Razek, chief marketing officer for Victoria's Secret parent Limited Brands told the Wall Street Journal. Razek was not in the office Monday and Limited Brands said no other spokesman was available.

In other Jackson-related news, most of the public outcry appeared to be in her corner over the weekend as she hosted NBC's Saturday Night Live to repeated ovations and stellar ratings.

In the opening skit, Jackson played National Security Adviser Condoleezza Rice being prepped for 9/11 testimony by Vice President Dick Cheney. As a last resort, Cheney advises flashing a breast. Sure enough, when the going gets tough, Jackson/Rice does a repeat performance, though NBC blurred the reveal and Jackson appeared to be wearing a flesh-colored bra anyway.

The show, with Jackson doing double duty as both host and musical guest, recorded its highest overnight Nielsen rating in over a year, according to NBC.