Unclear future for Futurama

Fox animated series Futurama isn't going away anytime soon, but the

network has no plans to order any more original episodes of the series, insiders

said.

Due to a long lead time on animated production, Fox executives had to tell

producer Matt Groening (The Simpsons) and his production company this

month whether or not they wanted to keep the show going for the 2003-2004

season.

The answer was no, at least for now.

"We have tremendous respect for Matt, but the show's production schedule

requires an advance renewal decision that we don't have the luxury to make at

this time. We may want to order more in the future, but we could not meet this

early deadline," a Fox spokesman said.

The network already has approximately 20 episodes produced or in the final

stages of production, and that will keep Futurama going

through the remainder of this season and 2002-2003.

So far this season, the 7 p.m. EST/PST series is averaging 6.4 million viewers

and a 2.9 rating/8 share in adults 18 through 49, according to Nielsen Media

Research.

Futurama originally debuted on Fox in March 1999.