The UN of Television Listings

Europe





Some of the main European networks currently available on cable or delivered by satellite on GlobeCast World TV are listed below. This is just a taste of the range of programming now available in the U.S.



Armenian Horizon TV

24-hour Armenian-language programming

818-246-1989



BN TV

24-hour Bosnian news and political programs

+387-55-228-400



BK TV

Live Serbian-language programming

+381-11-301-3542



BVN

Dutch and Flemish

+31-35-6724-333



Channel One Russia World Network

24-hour Russian-language programming

310-414-2110



Duna TV

Hungarian news, sports and feature films

703-768-2746



German TV

German-language programming from ARD, ZDF and Deutsche Welle

703-759-9696



Kossuth Radio

Hungarian news, sports and music

703-768-2746



EuroNews

World News from a European perspective in seven languages

+33-04-7218-8000



HIC TV

Croatian programming

703-768-2746



Hrvatski Narodni Radio

Exclusively Croatian music

703-768-2746



HRT-Picture and Voice of Croatia

Croatia's public broadcaster

703-768-2746



Pink Extra

Bosnian sports, music and entertainment

+381-11-367-4080



Pink Plus

Serbian entertainment programming

+381-11-367-4080



Polskie Radio 1 and 3

Polish news via digital radio

847-882-2000



Romanian Satellite Network

Romanian traditional programming and news

877-776-8788



Radio Romania News

Romanian news

+40-21-3031198



Radio Romania International

Social, cultural, economic issues

+40-21-3031357



RAI International- Italian

Italian programming from Italy's public broadcaster

310-414-2110

Russian Television Network of America (RTN)

Russian-language programming for Russian-Americans

310-441-2110



RVi-1 (VRT)

Belgium news in Flemish

+31-35-6724-333



Setanta Sports

International football (soccer) and rugby

415-546-1030



Tele 5

Polish entertainment and world cinema

847-882-2000



Telepace

Italian-language Christian programming

+39-0668804641-2-3



TV5

French-language programming from France and French- speaking territories

310-979-2250



TVP3

24-hour live Polish-language programming covering Polish political, social and cultural life

847-882-2000



TV Polonia-Polish

Polish-language programming

310-979-2250



TV Romania International

Romanian public television

+(40)21-230-57-33



Asia



More than 70 Asian channels are distributed in the U.S. The list below indicates the range of programming available.



ABS-CBN (The Filipino Channel)

Programming from the dominant broadcaster in the Philippines

310-414-2110



CTI Zhong Tian Channel

24-hour Mandarin-Chinese network featuring news, entertainment and information

310-979-2250



Amrita TV

Wholesome family programming in Malayalam

508-479-0109



ATN Bangla

Bangladesh news and entertainment

+880-281-120-710



CTN-Cambodian Television Network

Topical news, daily life in Cambodia

562-577-7332



JSTV

Korean-language Christian TV

213-365-7000



Macroview TV

Taiwanese Chinese-language government channel, for overseas viewers

+886-2-3343-2864



Network of Asian Television and Radio

Thai and Lao-language news, sports and entertainment

818-255-2941



Saigon Broadcasting Network

Programming produced for the Vietnamese-American community

310-441-2110



SBC TV

South Asian family programming

847-679-2722



TV Asia

Programming for South Asian audiences from India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, etc.

310-979-2250



TV Japan

Wide range of Japanese programming from NHK

310-979-2250



TV Kampuchea

Cambodian national TV; news, sports and entertainment

+855-23-724-149/722-983



ZEE TV

The most popular cable channel in India

817-274-2933 ext. 11



Hispanic



Below is a partial list of Hispanic-targeted services available in the U.S., taken from the National Cable & Telecommunications Association's booklet “Cable Developments 2004.” For a more extensive list of the 70-plus Hispanic networks in the U.S., see the Dec. 6, 2004, issue of B&C.



CNN En Español

The only 24-hour Spanish- language news network in the U.S.

404-827-1035



Discovery en Español

Spanish-language entertainment, including nature, science, technology, history, and children's programming 240-662-2928



ESPN Deportes

Spanish-language domestic and international sports

860-766-2238



Fox Sports En EspaÑol

Global sports competitions and programs for the U.S. Spanish-speaking market

310-286-6371



HBO Latino

Spanish-language films, new and original on-air programming, live boxing, HBO original programming

212-512-1208



MTV EspaÑol

Music network featuring Latin pop, rock en Español and Latin alternative-music videos

212-846-4629



TBN Enlace USA

Multi-faith Hispanic channel from Trinity Broadcasting Network

972-374-5092



VHUno

Digital channel, entirely in Spanish, featuring Latin pop and ballads, tropical, salsa and merengue

212-258-6752



Fox Sports Latin America

International sports

310-286-3854



AYM Sports: 100% Mexican

100% Mexican network featuring soccer, basketball, rodeo, etc.

305-554-1876



Bandamax

Mexican country-music channel featuring the best Tex-Mex, norteño, banda and mariachi music videos

310-348-3370



Cine Latino

Commercial-free, Spanish- language productions

305-554-1876



CNC Colombia

Newscasts, newsmagazines and entertainment programs from Colombia

305-554-1876



De Pelicula

Contemporary and classic Spanish-language movies, without commercial interruptions

310-348-3370



De Pelicula Clasico

Mexican movies from the '30s, '40s and '50s, without commercial interruptions

310-348-3370



Galavision

Spanish-language cable network with 50 hours of news, sports and entertainment programming each week

310-348-3648



Gol TV

Network dedicated to soccer, with exclusive coverage of games from leagues in Europe and Latin America

203-968-1905



Grandes Documentales

Biographies, travel series and documentaries on nature, science and adventure

305-554-1876



Infinito

Original programming focusing on unexplained phenomena, religion, spiritualism, science fiction, the unknown and the obscure

305-554-1876



La Familia

Hispanic family network offering concerts, sitcoms, soap operas, and programs for teens and kids

704-525-9800



Puma TV

Spanish-language music channel, also featuring programs on fashion, modeling and entertainment

305-554-1876



Ritmoson Latino

A light-style music channel with more than 6 hours of live original programming

310-348-3370



Sí TV

Latino-themed cable network in English that features original programming, children's programming and sporting events

323-256-8900



¡Sorpresa!

Aimed at America's Hispanic children

817-222-1234



Sur

Latin American cable network that retransmits live daily newscasts, sportscasts, and the most popular shows from Central and South America

305-554-1876



Telefe Internacional

General-entertainment network with talk shows, novelas and game shows

305-554-1876



Telefutura

General-interest Spanish-language network reaching 78% of U.S. Hispanic households

310-348-3648



Telemundo

Spanish-language network with entertainment, news and sports

201-735-3563



Telemundo Internacional

Spanish-language channel with a mix of entertainment, sports and news programming

201-735-3591



Telemundo Puerto Rico

Produced for Puerto Ricans and Spanish-speaking communities within the U.S.

201-735-3563



TVE Internacional

Spanish-language films, international news, children's programming, general programming

305-554-1876



Univision

National and local newscasts, variety shows, children's programming, musical specials, movies, sporting events and public-affairs programming

310-348-3648



Utilisima

Women's network providing information on child care, health, cooking, arts and crafts, beauty, fashion, home decoration and more

305-554-1876



Video Rola

Regional Mexican music and culture with videos, live concerts

954-430-7800