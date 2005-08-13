Trending

The UN of Television Listings

Europe



Some of the main European networks currently available on cable or delivered by satellite on GlobeCast World TV are listed below. This is just a taste of the range of programming now available in the U.S.

Armenian Horizon TV
24-hour Armenian-language programming
818-246-1989

BN TV
24-hour Bosnian news and political programs
+387-55-228-400

BK TV
Live Serbian-language programming
+381-11-301-3542

BVN
Dutch and Flemish
+31-35-6724-333

Channel One Russia World Network
24-hour Russian-language programming
310-414-2110

Duna TV
Hungarian news, sports and feature films
703-768-2746

German TV
German-language programming from ARD, ZDF and Deutsche Welle
703-759-9696

Kossuth Radio
Hungarian news, sports and music
703-768-2746

EuroNews
World News from a European perspective in seven languages
+33-04-7218-8000

HIC TV
Croatian programming
703-768-2746

Hrvatski Narodni Radio
Exclusively Croatian music
703-768-2746

HRT-Picture and Voice of Croatia
Croatia's public broadcaster
703-768-2746

Pink Extra
Bosnian sports, music and entertainment
+381-11-367-4080

Pink Plus
Serbian entertainment programming
+381-11-367-4080

Polskie Radio 1 and 3
Polish news via digital radio
847-882-2000

Romanian Satellite Network
Romanian traditional programming and news
877-776-8788

Radio Romania News
Romanian news
+40-21-3031198

Radio Romania International
Social, cultural, economic issues
+40-21-3031357

RAI International- Italian
Italian programming from Italy's public broadcaster
310-414-2110
Russian Television Network of America (RTN)
Russian-language programming for Russian-Americans
310-441-2110

RVi-1 (VRT)
Belgium news in Flemish
+31-35-6724-333

Setanta Sports
International football (soccer) and rugby
415-546-1030

Tele 5
Polish entertainment and world cinema
847-882-2000

Telepace
Italian-language Christian programming
+39-0668804641-2-3

TV5
French-language programming from France and French- speaking territories
310-979-2250

TVP3
24-hour live Polish-language programming covering Polish political, social and cultural life
847-882-2000

TV Polonia-Polish
Polish-language programming
310-979-2250

TV Romania International
Romanian public television
+(40)21-230-57-33

Asia


More than 70 Asian channels are distributed in the U.S. The list below indicates the range of programming available.

ABS-CBN (The Filipino Channel)
Programming from the dominant broadcaster in the Philippines
310-414-2110

CTI Zhong Tian Channel
24-hour Mandarin-Chinese network featuring news, entertainment and information
310-979-2250

Amrita TV
Wholesome family programming in Malayalam
508-479-0109

ATN Bangla
Bangladesh news and entertainment
+880-281-120-710

CTN-Cambodian Television Network
Topical news, daily life in Cambodia
562-577-7332

JSTV
Korean-language Christian TV
213-365-7000

Macroview TV
Taiwanese Chinese-language government channel, for overseas viewers
+886-2-3343-2864

Network of Asian Television and Radio
Thai and Lao-language news, sports and entertainment
818-255-2941

Saigon Broadcasting Network
Programming produced for the Vietnamese-American community
310-441-2110

SBC TV
South Asian family programming
847-679-2722

TV Asia
Programming for South Asian audiences from India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, etc.
310-979-2250

TV Japan
Wide range of Japanese programming from NHK
310-979-2250

TV Kampuchea
Cambodian national TV; news, sports and entertainment
+855-23-724-149/722-983

ZEE TV
The most popular cable channel in India
817-274-2933 ext. 11

Hispanic


Below is a partial list of Hispanic-targeted services available in the U.S., taken from the National Cable & Telecommunications Association's booklet “Cable Developments 2004.” For a more extensive list of the 70-plus Hispanic networks in the U.S., see the Dec. 6, 2004, issue of B&C.

CNN En Español
The only 24-hour Spanish- language news network in the U.S.
404-827-1035

Discovery en Español
Spanish-language entertainment, including nature, science, technology, history, and children's programming 240-662-2928

ESPN Deportes
Spanish-language domestic and international sports
860-766-2238

Fox Sports En EspaÑol
Global sports competitions and programs for the U.S. Spanish-speaking market
310-286-6371

HBO Latino
Spanish-language films, new and original on-air programming, live boxing, HBO original programming
212-512-1208

MTV EspaÑol
Music network featuring Latin pop, rock en Español and Latin alternative-music videos
212-846-4629

TBN Enlace USA
Multi-faith Hispanic channel from Trinity Broadcasting Network
972-374-5092

VHUno
Digital channel, entirely in Spanish, featuring Latin pop and ballads, tropical, salsa and merengue
212-258-6752

Fox Sports Latin America
International sports
310-286-3854

AYM Sports: 100% Mexican
100% Mexican network featuring soccer, basketball, rodeo, etc.
305-554-1876

Bandamax
Mexican country-music channel featuring the best Tex-Mex, norteño, banda and mariachi music videos
310-348-3370

Cine Latino
Commercial-free, Spanish- language productions
305-554-1876

CNC Colombia
Newscasts, newsmagazines and entertainment programs from Colombia
305-554-1876

De Pelicula
Contemporary and classic Spanish-language movies, without commercial interruptions
310-348-3370

De Pelicula Clasico
Mexican movies from the '30s, '40s and '50s, without commercial interruptions
310-348-3370

Galavision
Spanish-language cable network with 50 hours of news, sports and entertainment programming each week
310-348-3648

Gol TV
Network dedicated to soccer, with exclusive coverage of games from leagues in Europe and Latin America
203-968-1905

Grandes Documentales
Biographies, travel series and documentaries on nature, science and adventure
305-554-1876

Infinito
Original programming focusing on unexplained phenomena, religion, spiritualism, science fiction, the unknown and the obscure
305-554-1876

La Familia
Hispanic family network offering concerts, sitcoms, soap operas, and programs for teens and kids
704-525-9800

Puma TV
Spanish-language music channel, also featuring programs on fashion, modeling and entertainment
305-554-1876

Ritmoson Latino
A light-style music channel with more than 6 hours of live original programming
310-348-3370

Sí TV
Latino-themed cable network in English that features original programming, children's programming and sporting events
323-256-8900

¡Sorpresa!
Aimed at America's Hispanic children
817-222-1234

Sur
Latin American cable network that retransmits live daily newscasts, sportscasts, and the most popular shows from Central and South America
305-554-1876

Telefe Internacional
General-entertainment network with talk shows, novelas and game shows
305-554-1876

Telefutura
General-interest Spanish-language network reaching 78% of U.S. Hispanic households
310-348-3648

Telemundo
Spanish-language network with entertainment, news and sports
201-735-3563

Telemundo Internacional
Spanish-language channel with a mix of entertainment, sports and news programming
201-735-3591

Telemundo Puerto Rico
Produced for Puerto Ricans and Spanish-speaking communities within the U.S.
201-735-3563

TVE Internacional
Spanish-language films, international news, children's programming, general programming
305-554-1876

Univision
National and local newscasts, variety shows, children's programming, musical specials, movies, sporting events and public-affairs programming
310-348-3648

Utilisima
Women's network providing information on child care, health, cooking, arts and crafts, beauty, fashion, home decoration and more
305-554-1876

Video Rola
Regional Mexican music and culture with videos, live concerts
954-430-7800