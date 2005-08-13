The UN of Television Listings
Europe
Some of the main European networks currently available on cable or delivered by satellite on GlobeCast World TV are listed below. This is just a taste of the range of programming now available in the U.S.
Armenian Horizon TV
24-hour Armenian-language programming
818-246-1989
BN TV
24-hour Bosnian news and political programs
+387-55-228-400
BK TV
Live Serbian-language programming
+381-11-301-3542
BVN
Dutch and Flemish
+31-35-6724-333
Channel One Russia World Network
24-hour Russian-language programming
310-414-2110
Duna TV
Hungarian news, sports and feature films
703-768-2746
German TV
German-language programming from ARD, ZDF and Deutsche Welle
703-759-9696
Kossuth Radio
Hungarian news, sports and music
703-768-2746
EuroNews
World News from a European perspective in seven languages
+33-04-7218-8000
HIC TV
Croatian programming
703-768-2746
Hrvatski Narodni Radio
Exclusively Croatian music
703-768-2746
HRT-Picture and Voice of Croatia
Croatia's public broadcaster
703-768-2746
Pink Extra
Bosnian sports, music and entertainment
+381-11-367-4080
Pink Plus
Serbian entertainment programming
+381-11-367-4080
Polskie Radio 1 and 3
Polish news via digital radio
847-882-2000
Romanian Satellite Network
Romanian traditional programming and news
877-776-8788
Radio Romania News
Romanian news
+40-21-3031198
Radio Romania International
Social, cultural, economic issues
+40-21-3031357
RAI International- Italian
Italian programming from Italy's public broadcaster
310-414-2110
Russian Television Network of America (RTN)
Russian-language programming for Russian-Americans
310-441-2110
RVi-1 (VRT)
Belgium news in Flemish
+31-35-6724-333
Setanta Sports
International football (soccer) and rugby
415-546-1030
Tele 5
Polish entertainment and world cinema
847-882-2000
Telepace
Italian-language Christian programming
+39-0668804641-2-3
TV5
French-language programming from France and French- speaking territories
310-979-2250
TVP3
24-hour live Polish-language programming covering Polish political, social and cultural life
847-882-2000
TV Polonia-Polish
Polish-language programming
310-979-2250
TV Romania International
Romanian public television
+(40)21-230-57-33
Asia
More than 70 Asian channels are distributed in the U.S. The list below indicates the range of programming available.
ABS-CBN (The Filipino Channel)
Programming from the dominant broadcaster in the Philippines
310-414-2110
CTI Zhong Tian Channel
24-hour Mandarin-Chinese network featuring news, entertainment and information
310-979-2250
Amrita TV
Wholesome family programming in Malayalam
508-479-0109
ATN Bangla
Bangladesh news and entertainment
+880-281-120-710
CTN-Cambodian Television Network
Topical news, daily life in Cambodia
562-577-7332
JSTV
Korean-language Christian TV
213-365-7000
Macroview TV
Taiwanese Chinese-language government channel, for overseas viewers
+886-2-3343-2864
Network of Asian Television and Radio
Thai and Lao-language news, sports and entertainment
818-255-2941
Saigon Broadcasting Network
Programming produced for the Vietnamese-American community
310-441-2110
SBC TV
South Asian family programming
847-679-2722
TV Asia
Programming for South Asian audiences from India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, etc.
310-979-2250
TV Japan
Wide range of Japanese programming from NHK
310-979-2250
TV Kampuchea
Cambodian national TV; news, sports and entertainment
+855-23-724-149/722-983
ZEE TV
The most popular cable channel in India
817-274-2933 ext. 11
Hispanic
Below is a partial list of Hispanic-targeted services available in the U.S., taken from the National Cable & Telecommunications Association's booklet “Cable Developments 2004.” For a more extensive list of the 70-plus Hispanic networks in the U.S., see the Dec. 6, 2004, issue of B&C.
CNN En Español
The only 24-hour Spanish- language news network in the U.S.
404-827-1035
Discovery en Español
Spanish-language entertainment, including nature, science, technology, history, and children's programming 240-662-2928
ESPN Deportes
Spanish-language domestic and international sports
860-766-2238
Fox Sports En EspaÑol
Global sports competitions and programs for the U.S. Spanish-speaking market
310-286-6371
HBO Latino
Spanish-language films, new and original on-air programming, live boxing, HBO original programming
212-512-1208
MTV EspaÑol
Music network featuring Latin pop, rock en Español and Latin alternative-music videos
212-846-4629
TBN Enlace USA
Multi-faith Hispanic channel from Trinity Broadcasting Network
972-374-5092
VHUno
Digital channel, entirely in Spanish, featuring Latin pop and ballads, tropical, salsa and merengue
212-258-6752
Fox Sports Latin America
International sports
310-286-3854
AYM Sports: 100% Mexican
100% Mexican network featuring soccer, basketball, rodeo, etc.
305-554-1876
Bandamax
Mexican country-music channel featuring the best Tex-Mex, norteño, banda and mariachi music videos
310-348-3370
Cine Latino
Commercial-free, Spanish- language productions
305-554-1876
CNC Colombia
Newscasts, newsmagazines and entertainment programs from Colombia
305-554-1876
De Pelicula
Contemporary and classic Spanish-language movies, without commercial interruptions
310-348-3370
De Pelicula Clasico
Mexican movies from the '30s, '40s and '50s, without commercial interruptions
310-348-3370
Galavision
Spanish-language cable network with 50 hours of news, sports and entertainment programming each week
310-348-3648
Gol TV
Network dedicated to soccer, with exclusive coverage of games from leagues in Europe and Latin America
203-968-1905
Grandes Documentales
Biographies, travel series and documentaries on nature, science and adventure
305-554-1876
Infinito
Original programming focusing on unexplained phenomena, religion, spiritualism, science fiction, the unknown and the obscure
305-554-1876
La Familia
Hispanic family network offering concerts, sitcoms, soap operas, and programs for teens and kids
704-525-9800
Puma TV
Spanish-language music channel, also featuring programs on fashion, modeling and entertainment
305-554-1876
Ritmoson Latino
A light-style music channel with more than 6 hours of live original programming
310-348-3370
Sí TV
Latino-themed cable network in English that features original programming, children's programming and sporting events
323-256-8900
¡Sorpresa!
Aimed at America's Hispanic children
817-222-1234
Sur
Latin American cable network that retransmits live daily newscasts, sportscasts, and the most popular shows from Central and South America
305-554-1876
Telefe Internacional
General-entertainment network with talk shows, novelas and game shows
305-554-1876
Telefutura
General-interest Spanish-language network reaching 78% of U.S. Hispanic households
310-348-3648
Telemundo
Spanish-language network with entertainment, news and sports
201-735-3563
Telemundo Internacional
Spanish-language channel with a mix of entertainment, sports and news programming
201-735-3591
Telemundo Puerto Rico
Produced for Puerto Ricans and Spanish-speaking communities within the U.S.
201-735-3563
TVE Internacional
Spanish-language films, international news, children's programming, general programming
305-554-1876
Univision
National and local newscasts, variety shows, children's programming, musical specials, movies, sporting events and public-affairs programming
310-348-3648
Utilisima
Women's network providing information on child care, health, cooking, arts and crafts, beauty, fashion, home decoration and more
305-554-1876
Video Rola
Regional Mexican music and culture with videos, live concerts
954-430-7800
