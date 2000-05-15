Umansky recalled

Martin Umansky, the founder of Wichita's KAKE-TV who died this month, was eulogized as the epitome of a broadcaster who lived and breathed his community.

"He was the quintessential local broadcaster," said his son, Washington lawyer Barry Umansky. "He knew there was a mutually dependent relationship between the viewer and the local station.

"His station grew generations of loyal viewers with tons of local news and programming. And at a time when ABC ran fourth in a three-network race, he was always No. 1."

Umansky's philosophy, said Harriet Lange, president and executive director of the Kansas Association of Broadcasters, was "serve the community; the business will follow."

And the much-honored New York City-born Jew who was once told to change his radio name because the station manager thought Umansky "sounds a little Bolsheviky" was honored with the Benemerenti Medal and Knight of St. Sylvester-the highest award given by the Catholic Church to a non-Catholic.