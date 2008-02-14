U.K. Production House Shine Acquires Reveille

U.K. based production company Shine acquired Reveille, the production company founded by current NBC co-chairman of entertainment Ben Silverman.

The new company’s distribution arm will be rebranded as Shine Reveille, although top executives are expected to remain with the production house.

Silverman founded Reveille in 2002 and subsequently oversaw the development of hit TV shows such as The Office, Ugly Betty and the new American Gladiators. Silverman left the company to join NBC last year.

Shine -- founded in 2001 by Elisabeth Murdoch, daughter of News Corp. chairman Rupert Murdoch -- becomes one of the United Kingdom’s largest independent production companies with the acquisition. Shine produces dramas Sugar Rush and Hex, among other programming.

Financial terms were not disclosed, although Variety estimated the sale at around $125 million.