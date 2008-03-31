UJA-Federation to Honor Playboy's Bob Meyers at Broadcast, Cable & Video Awards

The UJA-Federation of New York's will honor Playboy Enterprises president of media Bob Meyers at the Broadcast, Cable & Video Award Celebration on Tuesday, April 1.

Playboy Enterprises CEO Christie Hefner will present Meyers with the award, which recognizes his philanthropic contributions, professional accomplishments and his leadership within the Jewish community.

Prior to joining Playboy in 2006, Meyers had worked at Westwood One, NBC Universal and Viacom.

Also participating in event will be Showtime CEO Matt Blank and HarperCollins CEO Jane Friedman, who are co-chairs of the UJA-Federation of New York's Entertainment, Media, & Communications Division.

The event will take place at The Lighthouse at New York City’s Chelsea Piers.