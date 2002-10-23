UFOIA request
Sci Fi Channel has filed a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request in
concert with former Clinton chief of staff John Podesta asking for access to
government records on UFOs.
The channel has also commissioned a study to document what it says is the
government's failure to sufficiently research UFOs.
