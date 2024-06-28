UEFA Euro 2024 Action, 'UFC 303' PPV Event: What’s On This Weekend in TV Sports (June 29-30)

Alex Pereira of Brazil punches Jiri Prochazka of the Czech Republic in the UFC light heavyweight championship fight during the UFC 295 event

The UEFA Euro 2024 soccer tournament Round of 16 and ESPN’s UFC 303 mixed martial arts pay-per-view event highlight the live televised sports events airing during the last weekend of June.

FS1on Saturday will televise UEFA Euro 2024 matches between Switzerland and Italy, and Germany and Denmark. On Sunday, Fox will cover the England-Slovakia and Spain-Georgia matches.

In the NWSL on Saturday, ESPN will televise the Bay FC-Racing Louisville FC game while Ion airs the Washington Spirit-North Carolina Courage and Utah Royals-Portland Thorns FC matches.

In the octagon, ESPN will distribute the UFC 303 pay-per-view event featuring the Alex Pereira-Jiri Prochazka light heavyweight championship rematch bout. Pereira defeated Prochazka in UFC 295 this past November. In the boxing ring, ESPN on Saturday will air the junior welterweight title fight between titleholder Teofimo Lopez and Steve Claggett, while DAZN streams the WBC junior bantamweight title bout between champion Juan Francisco Estrada and Jesse Rodriguez.

In golf, CBS and Golf Channel will offer weekend coverage of the Rocket Mortgage Classic, and NBC and Golf Channel will televise the US Senior Open.

ABC will offer weekend coverage of the X Games from Ventura, Calif. On the baseball field, Roku Tv will stream a Sunday morning matchup between the Pittsburgh Pirates and Atlanta Braves, while ESPN’s Sunday Night Baseball telecast will feature the World Series Champion Texas Rangers and the Baltimore Orioles.

On the basketball court, ESPN on Sunday will air a WNBA doubleheader featuring the Atlanta Dream-New York Liberty and Indiana Fever-Phoenix Mercury matchups.