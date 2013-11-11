UFC: Two Decadesof Eventful Growth

The Ultimate Fighting Championship® is

celebrating its 20th year of producing mixed

martial arts fights this month, but in some

ways it would make more sense to wait until

January and then wish the UFC a happy

13th birthday.

No, this isn’t based on some kind of new

math: The UFC may have been staging fights

in the 1990s, but it didn’t begin MMA’s

transformation into the burgeoning sport —

and the dynamic business — it is today until

January of 2001. That’s when brothers Lorenzo

Fertitta and Frank Fertitta III bought

the UFC and, along with former boxer and

manager Dana White, formed Zuffa LLC to

oversee the business.

The Octagon®, the unique eight-sided

structure in which the UFC’s MMA bouts

take place, has been a constant since the

first UFC event, in Denver, on Nov. 12,

1993. But relative to what the fights look like

today, UFC 1 was the equivalent of James

Naismith’s version of basketball or Alexander

Cartwright’s baseball: It’s recognizable as the

same sport but undeniably different.

ENTER THE FERTITTAS



The early years were devoid of gloves, rounds,

time limits, weight classes, and rules against

head butts, hair-pulling or kicking a fighter

on the ground.

But the biggest changes came with the

arrival of White and Lorenzo Fertitta who,

determined to shed the sport’s outlaw image,

began unifying rules, creating fan-friendly

fights, and showing entrepreneurial savvy in

building and marketing the brand.

Once considered a fringe sport, MMA is

now tentpole programming on FOX and an

anchor for FOX Sports 1, as well as a driver

of viewers to TV networks everywhere from

China to Brazil, all thanks to the UFC.

The broadcast deal with FOX Sports Media

Group has drawn more than nine million

viewers to UFC world title fights on American

television. UFC content is also distributed

commercially in the U.S. to bars and

restaurants through Joe Hand Promotions,

in English throughout Canada via Premium

Sports Broadcasting Inc. and Australia via

Main Event, and in French throughout

Quebec via Interbox. “In the beginning

people thought we were crazy just for trying

to get back on pay-per-view, and now we’re on

broadcast TV,” said White, the UFC’s president.

“Our brand is strong enough that we

even have UFC GYMs, something we hadn’t

even thought about back then.”

“The UFC has spent a lot of time carrying

the water for our new network,” said FOX

Sports Media Group president and chief

operating officer Eric Shanks. “They are the

reason people tune in. There’s nobody we’d

rather be in business with. They are aggressive,

smart, creative and get things done.”

Zuffa chairman and CEO Lorenzo Fertitta

added: “We always had the vision to build

the sport and the business for the long run. It

was one of the most tarnished brands when

we started but now it is a brand with a global

span and still a lot of room for growth.”

Fertitta said Zuffa looked at how team

sports had organizations that brought stability,

while combat sports like boxing had

lacked that and devolved into chaos.

“There was a void in the marketplace,” he

said. “We wanted to build the infrastructure

for the sport and build the brand. We

are different from other fight promoters

because we are not only the owner of the

brand but we are also the content producer

and content owner.”

In Latin America, UFC is expanding its

portfolio by getting involved in distribution;

in a partnership with a major media company,

UFC is minority owner of a channel.

“We are becoming a lot more than a fight

promotion company; we are becoming a media

company all over the world,” White said.

“We own the content so we can integrate

sponsors and products, and we don’t have a

season so we can do it 12 months out of the

year,” Fertitta said.

White said the dynamic between him and

the Fertitta brothers hasn’t changed much

since 2001. “Lorenzo and I are the yin and

the yang,” White explained. “I’m impulsive,

but we balance each other out. If I know I’m

being kind of crazy I’ll call him, and he’ll say,

‘You’re being very crazy.’”

(Fertitta’s brother Frank is a co-owner of

the UFC, but is more active as president of

the family’s Station Casinos business, which

he took over from Lorenzo so Lorenzo, still

vice president of the gaming business, could

devote more time to the UFC.)

White had been managing Chuck Liddell,

who would become UFC’s Babe Ruth, when

he learned the UFC owners were in deep

trouble. He’d been friends with Lorenzo

Fertitta since high school and persuaded him

that they had the combined know-how to

make things work, even though it did seem

like a “kind of crazy idea” White said.





30-PLUS EVENTS PER YEAR



“It sounds crazy, but I always thought we’d be

as big as we are now; it was just a matter of

getting it done,” White said of the organization,

which has grown from five events a year

in the United States to an international organization

overseeing more than 30 events per

year, fought across the globe and televised in

145 countries in 882 million TV households worldwide (in 28 different languages).

UFC’s video-on-demand offerings include

distributors such as Comcast, Charter

Communications, Cox Communications,

Time Warner Cable, Verizon FiOS

TV and Mediacom Communications, as

well as Rogers and Shaw

Communications in Canada. Broadcast partners

include FOX (U.S.), Sportsnet and TVA

(Canada), Globo TV and Globosat (Brazil),

Sony (India), BT (United Kingdom/Ireland),

RTL9 (France), OSN (Middle East/North

Africa), Guangdong TV (China), WOWOW

(Japan), FOX Sports (Australia) and more.

Fertitta’s experience also included time as

vice chairman of the Nevada State Athletic

Commission, and he was able to persuade the

NSAC to legalize the sport there; the UFC’s

Las Vegas debut in 2001 went a long way toward

legitimizing MMA.

Credibility does not, however, equal profitability,

and the UFC was still a long way from

making money.

UFC 33 was not only in Nevada but on

PPV, and the new bosses expected to draw

150,000 buys. They pulled one-sixth of that

number. Fertitta said he came out of the

experience realizing that marketing the UFC

as a sport — not the Wild West violence it had

been known for — would take a while.

By 2004, White and the Fertittas were losing

enough money to contemplate selling the

UFC. After their initial $2 million purchase,

they’d lost more than $30 million. But instead,

they invested $10 million more, counting

on the immediacy and intimacy of television

to reel in a new audience.

In 2005, reality series The Ultimate Fighter®

debuted. A desperation move, it paid off

brilliantly. The Ultimate Fighter captivated a

new generation of fans, who were riveted by

the fighters’ personalities as well as by the

hard work and discipline they demonstrated

in pursuing glory. There were teams coached

by UFC stars, including Chuck Liddell, who

would later appear on HBO’s Entourage, FOX’s

Bones and even The Simpsons as himself, showing

how the UFC’s appeal was broadening.

“You could feel the momentum during the

season, but it was the finale when we really

knew we had made it,” White said of the

series. The finale peaked with 12 million

viewers.

Even in the show itself, the UFC took risks,

showing fight scenes without announcers. “It

was controversial but it was a key decision,”

Fertitta said. “It made you feel like you were

there watching the fighters, not at home being

told what you were seeing.”

Even as the UFC was growing, Fertitta and

White knew that to avoid the pitfalls that have

ensnared boxing of late, they needed to go

further to unify MMA.

So the UFC began buying up rival MMA

organizations like World Extreme Cagefighting

(WEC), Japan’s PRIDE Fighting Championship

and Strikeforce, which included

female fighters.

“One of the negatives of boxing is that it

hasn’t been able to put together the fights the

public wants to see,” Fertitta said. “We wanted

to be able to consolidate the best fighters under

our umbrella.”

White said this would have happened

organically over time, but with each of the

rivals struggling economically it made sense

to hasten their departure, getting the fighters

in their prime as well as the organizations’s

extensive fight video libraries.

Both White and Fertitta said small, regional

MMA organizations remain an important stepping

stone for fighters — the minor leagues in

essence — but Fertitta said he expects UFC to

be the sole national player from here on out.

“Fans now equate our sport with our brand,” he

said, likening the UFC to Xerox or Kleenex in

that regard. “That’s what our advantage is.”

Meanwhile, the UFC, generating $250 million

in revenue by 2007, began its quest for world

domination, striving to develop the brand and

the sport outside the U.S.

“We started with five events a year but now

we have over 30 and we’re still not big enough,”

White said, pointing out that while Major

League Baseball, National Basketball Association

or National Football League stars only rarely

become international icons, fighters — from Muhammad

Ali to Bruce Lee to Mike Tyson — resonate

globally. “People are fascinated by seeing

who the toughest guy in the world is.”

Introducing UFC fights and local versions

of The Ultimate Fighter proved “trickier” than

expected, White noted. “It took longer than we

thought it would to really get going,” he said.

To get it right, “we had to take our time,”

Fertitta said, establishing a strong infrastructure

with UFC offices in Canada, England,

Brazil and Singapore. One key to the UFC’s

long-term success, he added, was “making a

major investment in human resources,” starting

at the top.

“We brought in significant sports executives

who had local knowledge to run each region,”

Fertitta said, pointing to Tom Wright in Canada,

who previously ran the Canadian Football

League and Adidas in Canada; Gary Cook in

Europe, who had overseen the Michael Jordan

brand there and the U.K.’s Manchester City

Football Club; and Mark Fischer in Asia, who

had led the NBA’s expansion in China.

Back home, the UFC was getting ever closer

to the “mainstream” status its owners aspired

to. It became the leading PPV provider and,

in 2008, signed sponsorship deals with Bud

Light and Harley-Davidson; other sponsors,

like Kraft, Proctor & Gamble, Metro PCS and Dodge Ram Trucks, have since signed on.

To exploit the brand’s newfound strength,

the UFC also added Fan Expos; merchandise

and apparel; a video game franchise with EA

Sports; DVDs and Blu-rays; UFC 360, an internationally

distributed magazine; UFC FIT, an

in-home fitness and nutrition program; and

the line of UFC GYMs, with 95 locations in

25 states in the U.S. and one in Sydney, Australia

(all branded or soon to be rebranded

UFC GYM) with more than 85,000 members.

The big step forward was the seven-year deal

that took the organization from Spike TV to

FOX, making UFC a crucial component of

recently launched channel FOX Sports 1 and

also putting fights on broadcast TV for the

first time.

Fertitta said Spike TV served UFC well, but

“we felt like we grew up as a sports property.”

The FOX deal features four fights per year on

the FOX network, with more programming

on FOX Sports 1 and FOX Sports 2.

Looking ahead to 2014, there will be 22

UFC fights across FOX-owned properties,

including four events on the FOX broadcast

network, 14 on FOX Sports 1 and four on

FOX Sports 2. The prelims for the 13 UFC

pay-per-view fights will also air live on FOX

Sports 1.

Additionally, there will be three new seasons

of The Ultimate Fighter on FOX Sports 1.

FOX and UFC are integrated across multiple

delivery platforms.

“The UFC has met and exceeded our expectations,”

Shanks said, adding that White

and the Fertittas were the first to buy into the

FOX vision for a new sports network to challenge

ESPN. “We have an amazing working

relationship, helping the other reach goals

from scheduling to production to marketing.”

The Ultimate Fighter felt lost on Friday

nights, so the network shifted it to Wednesdays

to strengthen the show. FOX is also promoting

UFC across its platforms, giving the

sport exposure to NFL viewers (and watchers

of MLB’s World Series in October), who are

as mainstream as it gets.

“We’ve certainly made a lot of progress and

we’re knocking on the door to the mainstream

in a big way,” Fertitta said.

LOOKING FOR MAYWEATHER MONEY



Of course, the UFC is also continually looking

for ways to get even bigger, with Fertitta

aiming for Floyd Mayweather-type numbers

(the boxer’s most recent pay-per-view fight

grabbed nearly 2.5 million buys, reaping $136

million) for its biggest fights while broadening

the fan base.

“We’re allocating significant resources for

marketing and promotion to Hispanic audiences,”

Fertitta said, adding that the approach

is “both grass tops and grassroots” and pointing

to a recent multimillion dollar ad campaign

aimed at Latinos for Cain Velasquez’s

heavyweight title defense.

On the grassroots side, the UFC has a strong

social media presence — it was the first sports

organization to stream live events on Facebook

for free — and encourages its athletes to

embrace social media to whatever extent they

feel comfortable. “We educate them on what

is appropriate but we have never held our athletes

back,” Fertitta said. “While it backfires

sometimes, we are able to handle it.”

With technology advancing so rapidly, Fertitta

is determined to find every avenue possible

for the UFC, from ad-supported fights on

FOX to PPV to newer platforms. That desire

to stay ahead of the game led to UFC.TV.

“They reached out to us,” said Chris Wagner,

co-founder of NeuLion, the company

that creates the streaming interactive video for

UFC (as well as for the NFL, the NBA and

ESPN). “They are willing to take risks and

want to be a leader, and UFC.TV comes out

of that.”

The interactive platform lets fans chose

camera views and audio from either fighter’s

corner, as well as timeline markers and sophisticated

statistics that Wagner said “will make

them more engrossed in the sport.”

White said the intensity of the interactive

experience is perfect for UFC and its fans; he

added that he and Fertitta continue to scour

new technology for other opportunities. “With

every platform we say, ‘How does this work for

us and for our fans?’”

The UFC offers PPV on Xbox Live, You-

Tube, Roku, Sony PS3, Samsung,Facebook,

Apple iOS, Blackberry, Amazon, Yahoo!

Sports, Ustream, Android and other platforms.

It has digital partnerships in Brazil,

Latin America, France, South Korea, China,

the U.K., Australia, Germany, Greece and

Israel.

White said he and Fertitta briefly sat back

and reflected on how far they’d come while

watching the FOX Sports 1 documentary

celebrating 20 years of the UFC. “It was pretty

cool,” White said. “But then we were ready to

move on. Lorenzo and I think there are huge

things coming up for UFC.”