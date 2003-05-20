UDT ups Wilson

Tracie Wilson has been promoted to vice president of programming for

Universal Domestic Television, overseeing the syndicator's roster of first-run

shows, including Maury, The Jerry Springer Show, Crossing Over

with John Edward, Blind Date and The Fifth Wheel.

Wilson is also developing Fergie, Universal's 2004 talk-show entry

starring Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York.

She will report to Lisa Hackner, Universal's executive VP of

programming and development.

Wilson has been at Universal since 1995, when she started as executive

assistant to Greg Meidel, who was then chairman of Universal Television Group.

She transitioned to programming in 1998 as a manager and was promoted to

director in 2000.