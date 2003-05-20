UDT ups Wilson
Tracie Wilson has been promoted to vice president of programming for
Universal Domestic Television, overseeing the syndicator's roster of first-run
shows, including Maury, The Jerry Springer Show, Crossing Over
with John Edward, Blind Date and The Fifth Wheel.
Wilson is also developing Fergie, Universal's 2004 talk-show entry
starring Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York.
She will report to Lisa Hackner, Universal's executive VP of
programming and development.
Wilson has been at Universal since 1995, when she started as executive
assistant to Greg Meidel, who was then chairman of Universal Television Group.
She transitioned to programming in 1998 as a manager and was promoted to
director in 2000.
