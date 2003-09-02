UDT ups Strabel
Mary Strabel has been promoted to vice president of advertiser sales for
Universal Domestic Television.
In the wake of that promotion, Anthony Graziano jumped from account executive
to director of advertiser sales, and Christina Buckley became an account
executive.
Strabel joined UDT in November 1998 as an account executive.
Previously, she had been a sales assistant and manager of stewardships and
inventory at Twentieth Television and a sales planner at CBS.
Graiziano came to UDT from SFM Media Planning in January 2001.
Buckley had been a supervisor of network negotiations for Media Planning
Group.
