UDT ups Strabel

Mary Strabel has been promoted to vice president of advertiser sales for

Universal Domestic Television.

In the wake of that promotion, Anthony Graziano jumped from account executive

to director of advertiser sales, and Christina Buckley became an account

executive.

Strabel joined UDT in November 1998 as an account executive.

Previously, she had been a sales assistant and manager of stewardships and

inventory at Twentieth Television and a sales planner at CBS.

Graiziano came to UDT from SFM Media Planning in January 2001.

Buckley had been a supervisor of network negotiations for Media Planning

Group.