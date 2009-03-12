UBS Names Former Media Analyst To Head Global Media Investment Banking Operations

Swiss bank UBS, named former media analyst, Aryeh Bourkoff, joint global head of media and communications investment banking today. He shares the role with London-based Mark Lewisohn. Bourkoff had recently worked advising on a number of major media deals, including the $21 billion financial restructuring of Charter Communications, Liberty Media with its investment in Sirius XM and financing for Time Warner Cable and Verizon among others.

Bourkoff has been with UBS since 1999 playing roles in investment banking, equities and fixed income. He was most recently vice chairman of the company's technology, media and telecommunications franchise.

Bourkoff is also a producer. He made the movie, The Last Jews of Libya, which was narrated by Isabella Rossellini and showcased at the Tribeca Film Festival in 2007. The movie was about his family history.