UBS Media Conference: Complete Coverage

Disney Seeking Retrans in 2010



The Walt Disney Co.,

expects to begin reaping in retransmission-consent cash from cable, satellite

TV and telco operators and station groups in 2010, CEO Bob Iger told an

audience at an industry conference Dec. 9.



Disney'sIger: Broadcast Ratings Drop Can Be Stemmed



Disney CEO Robert Iger said ratings declines at broadcast networks aren't

inevitable--and pointed to Disney's ABC network as an example.



ZaslavSays Channel Branding a Priority



Discovery Communications CEO David Zaslav says tapping Peter Liguori part of

strategy to define services, aims to close cable-broadcast ad-price gap in 2010.



CBSSees Ad Rebound, Predicts Strong 2010 Upfront



CBS Corp.'s broadcast network is finally reaping the benefits of anadvertising

rebound, and will be able to grab even more ad dollars onceNielsen is able to

count viewing to other platforms said CEO LeslieMoonves, speaking at the UBS Global

Media Conference in New York.



TWC'sBritt Says Carriage Battles Bad for Consumers



Time Warner Cable chief Glenn Britt envisions future where cablesubscription

gets you "the four 'anys,'" says broadband becoming "most

important thing we sell to people"



CareySays Cable Content About "Quality Not Quantity"



News Corp. COO reiterates position on retrans fees



Zucker Eyes "Upside" InLight Of Comcast Deal



Speaking at the UBS Global Media and Communications Conference in NewYork

Monday, NBC Universal CEO Jeff Zucker focused on his company'supside in light

of a deal by cable giant Comcast to acquire acontrolling stake.



ViacomChief: Split with CBS Caused No Harm



Philippe Dauman says Viacom has grown affiliate fees, bringing Hindi-language

service stateside



ComcastKeeping NBC's Broadcast Business



Executives say company looking to add employees



