UBS Media Conference: Complete Coverage
By B&C Staff
Disney Seeking Retrans in 2010
The Walt Disney Co.,
expects to begin reaping in retransmission-consent cash from cable, satellite
TV and telco operators and station groups in 2010, CEO Bob Iger told an
audience at an industry conference Dec. 9.
Disney'sIger: Broadcast Ratings Drop Can Be Stemmed
Disney CEO Robert Iger said ratings declines at broadcast networks aren't
inevitable--and pointed to Disney's ABC network as an example.
ZaslavSays Channel Branding a Priority
Discovery Communications CEO David Zaslav says tapping Peter Liguori part of
strategy to define services, aims to close cable-broadcast ad-price gap in 2010.
CBSSees Ad Rebound, Predicts Strong 2010 Upfront
CBS Corp.'s broadcast network is finally reaping the benefits of anadvertising
rebound, and will be able to grab even more ad dollars onceNielsen is able to
count viewing to other platforms said CEO LeslieMoonves, speaking at the UBS Global
Media Conference in New York.
TWC'sBritt Says Carriage Battles Bad for Consumers
Time Warner Cable chief Glenn Britt envisions future where cablesubscription
gets you "the four 'anys,'" says broadband becoming "most
important thing we sell to people"
CareySays Cable Content About "Quality Not Quantity"
News Corp. COO reiterates position on retrans fees
Zucker Eyes "Upside" InLight Of Comcast Deal
Speaking at the UBS Global Media and Communications Conference in NewYork
Monday, NBC Universal CEO Jeff Zucker focused on his company'supside in light
of a deal by cable giant Comcast to acquire acontrolling stake.
ViacomChief: Split with CBS Caused No Harm
Philippe Dauman says Viacom has grown affiliate fees, bringing Hindi-language
service stateside
ComcastKeeping NBC's Broadcast Business
Executives say company looking to add employees
