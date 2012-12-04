UBS Global Media Conference: CBS Well Primed for New Content Economy, Says Moonves

The quality-content landscape is a vastly different animal

than it was a few years ago, said Leslie Moonves, CBS Corp. president and CEO,

and CBS is extraordinarily poised to capitalize on its programming. The likes

of Netflix, Apple, Amazon, cable and overseas distributors need hit shows, and

Moonves emphasized that CBS network, not to mention sister Showtime, has them

in spades.

"We're looking at a variety of ways to get paid from things

that truly didn't exist [a few years ago]," he told a packed Grand Hyatt

ballroom. "The world has changed drastically the last few years. We can

get paid for a new program 12 different ways. Five years ago, it was one or

two."

Ever confident, and bullish on the evolving media business,

Moonves shed light on CBS' increasingly close relationship with Netflix, while

taking swipes at foes new and old -- including Two and a Half Men co-star Angus T. Jones.

While CBS has proceeded cautiously with Netflix, Moonves

signaled the relationship is on solid footing.

"We are tipping our toe in the water with

Netflix," he said. "We may be ready to proceed with more content

there."

On the cable side, Moonves saluted entertainment president

David Nevins and his creative team at Showtime for boosting the channel into

the same creative discussion as HBO. "They're making a lot of money,"

he said. "It's a very good business to be in."

Moonves said CBS is playing a significant role in bolstering

external cable channels through syndication. Big Bang Theory is on TBS "25 times a day," he quipped,

while the NCIS franchise shows drive

viewers to USA Network's originals. "They realize a hit on network is

irreplaceable," he said.

CBS' standout programs, he added, play a starring role in

overseas television as well-where CBS pulls in around $1.1 billion a year, and

growing.

Moonves also took some pokes around the media world. On

Angus T. Jones' disparaging comments about Two

and a Half Men, he said, "That kid...gets $300,000 an episode to talk

bad about me."

(Moonves later said he loved the publishing business, a

relatively mannered industry where he doesn't "have any kids calling me

filthy.")

Nielsen, he said, "needs to get better" to

accurately measure viewing on the various platforms. The subscription TV

operators, he added, pay the cable channels way too much in sub fees, compared

to broadcast. If Time Warner Cable pays ESPN $5.25 a head, said Moonves, CBS is

worth more. "We're going in next year for $7," he joked. "That

sounds nice...that's a nice number."

Turning to morning news, Moonves expressed satisfaction in

the progress CBS This Morning has

been making. Audience is growing, he said, the profit gap between it and Today -- while still yawning -- is

shrinking, and the show's content is solid. "I think it's the best show in

the morning," said Moonves. "If you really want to know what's going

on in the world, you watch CBS This

Morning."

Moonves wrapped things up by saying he was bullish on the

future. "I know people call me an eternal optimist" he said with a

wide smile, "but I really am optimistic."