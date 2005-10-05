U2 To Rock Full Hour of Conan

NBC’s Late Night With Conan O’Brien will devote all of its Oct. 6 show to Grammy award winning band U2.

Bono and crew are expected to perform multiple songs. This is the first time Conan has dedicated an entire show to one guest.

U2 will appear on the show while in New York for a seven-night stint at Madison Square Garden. Conan airs from 12:35-1:35 p.m.