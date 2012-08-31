U-Verse Inks CBS Carriage Renewals

AT&T U-Verse said Friday that it has

renewed carriage agreements with CBS Corp.'s owned and operated television

stations and cable networks.

Terms of the deals were not disclosed.

"We are pleased to have reached these comprehensive

renewal agreements which recognize the value our stations and our cable

channels bring to AT&T's U-verse service and to the audiences we

share," said CBS executive vice president for planning, policy and

government relations, Martin Franks, in a statement.

The agreements cover retransmission consent for CBS owned

stations and continued carriage of Showtime, The Smithsonian Channel and The

CBS Sports Network.

"We're proud to have reached agreements to continue to

offer CBS owned stations and cable channels to our subscribers," said

AT&T Home Solutions president of content and advertising services, Jeff

Weber, in a statement. "Our agreements with CBS continue to bring our

customers more value with high-quality and compelling content."