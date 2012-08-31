U-Verse Inks CBS Carriage Renewals
AT&T U-Verse said Friday that it has
renewed carriage agreements with CBS Corp.'s owned and operated television
stations and cable networks.
Terms of the deals were not disclosed.
"We are pleased to have reached these comprehensive
renewal agreements which recognize the value our stations and our cable
channels bring to AT&T's U-verse service and to the audiences we
share," said CBS executive vice president for planning, policy and
government relations, Martin Franks, in a statement.
The agreements cover retransmission consent for CBS owned
stations and continued carriage of Showtime, The Smithsonian Channel and The
CBS Sports Network.
"We're proud to have reached agreements to continue to
offer CBS owned stations and cable channels to our subscribers," said
AT&T Home Solutions president of content and advertising services, Jeff
Weber, in a statement. "Our agreements with CBS continue to bring our
customers more value with high-quality and compelling content."
