Tzianabos Named WLNE GM

Chris Tzianabos has been named vice president and general manager of WLNE Providence, which is being acquired by Citadel Communications. He succeeds Steve Doerr and starts May 1st.

Citadel will assume responsibility for the management of WLNE, an ABC affiliate, from seller Global Broadcasting through a Local Marketing Agreement starting May 1st and is expected to take over ownership of the station this summer following FCC approval. Citadel agreed to acquire the station, which had been in receivership in Rhode Island.

"Chris has a long employment history in New England and earned the respect of the business community during his long tenure in the Boston market," said Ray Cole, president and COO of Citadel Communications. "He's uniquely qualified to re-position WLNE/ABC6 in a way that better serves Providence and all of Rhode Island. We are extremely pleased to have an executive of his caliber taking the helm of WLNE/ABC6."

Tzianabos served as VP and general sales manager at WFXT Boston from 2000-2009. Prior to that, he was local sales manager at that station, a Fox affiliate, and had been national sales manager for WHDH, Boston's NBC affiliate.

"This is a very exciting time as we move forward with our goals to improve the quality of ABC6's programming and overall level of community service on the station," said Tzianabos, "especially our plans to convert our local broadcasts to HD."