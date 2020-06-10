Tyson Fury-Anthony Joshua PPV Fight Set for 2021: Report

Heavyweight champions Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua are expected to fight each other in a major pay-per-view unification bout in 2021, according to ESPN.com.

Fury, who holds the WBC championship and Joshua, the IBF, WBO and WBA champion, have agreed in principle to fight twice in 2021, according to ESPN, although official contracts have yet to be signed.

[embed]https://twitter.com/Tyson_Fury/status/1270735021314359303[/embed]

Both fighters would have to get through fights prior to meeting one another. Fury has signed to fight former champion Deontay Wilder for a third time -- Fury defeated Wilder this past February after earning a draw in their 2018 fight. Joshua has a mandatory fight against heavyweight Kubrat Pulev. Both fights are expected to take place sometime in 2020, according to ESPN.

